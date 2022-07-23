Anurag Thakur calls for introspection by media houses after CJI's remarks

-
ALSO READ
Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
Can't do it in a day, says CJI about using local languages in courts
Alternative dispute resolution could transform legal landscape: CJI Ramana
CJI N V Ramana rues lack of infrastructure in lowers courts in country
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
-
Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday called for introspection by media houses of their functioning after Chief Justice of India N V Ramanna said kangaroo courts by media were detrimental to the health of democracy.
Speaking at the National Broadcasting Day function at All India Radio here, Thakur said Ramanna's remarks raised questions on the credibility of media.
"We need to introspect whether we have crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha' while delivering news," Thakur said.
"I wish to urge friends in the media that if such an impression is being created, there is a need for introspection," he said.
Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to the health of the democracy, Ramana said in Ranchi.
The CJI said media trials affect the fair functioning and independence of the judiciary.
Addressing the gathering Thakur said that when some people surmised that Radio was going to have an existential crisis with the advent of Television and subsequently internet.
However, radio has identified its audience and not just maintained its relevance but also its credibility, Thakur said.
"When people want to listen to unbiased news, they naturally tune in to All India Radio and Doordarshan news. That 92 per cent of the country's geography and over 99 per cent of people are covered by All India Radio is a commendable achievement," he said.
The Minister underlined the importance of content and said that it was content that drew people to the channel and no amount of reach through towers can match the importance of content.
He expressed hope that in the digital age, Radio would strengthen its presence among the people.
The Minister also released promos of new serials on Doordarshan- Corporate Sarpanch: Beti Desh Ki, Jai Bharati, Suron ka Eklavya and Ye Dil Mange More.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan highlighted the important role played by Radio during freedom struggle when many freedom fighters employed it as a tool for communication against the British imperial government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU