Anurag Thakur calls for introspection by media houses after CJI's remarks

Information & Broadcasting Minister on Saturday called for introspection by houses of their functioning after Chief Justice of India N V Ramanna said kangaroo courts by were detrimental to the health of .

Speaking at the Broadcasting Day function at All India Radio here, Thakur said Ramanna's remarks raised questions on the credibility of .

"We need to introspect whether we have crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha' while delivering news," Thakur said.

"I wish to urge friends in the media that if such an impression is being created, there is a need for introspection," he said.

Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to the health of the democracy, Ramana said in Ranchi.

The CJI said media trials affect the fair functioning and independence of the judiciary.

Addressing the gathering Thakur said that when some people surmised that Radio was going to have an existential crisis with the advent of Television and subsequently internet.

However, radio has identified its audience and not just maintained its relevance but also its credibility, Thakur said.

"When people want to listen to unbiased news, they naturally tune in to All India Radio and Doordarshan news. That 92 per cent of the country's geography and over 99 per cent of people are covered by All India Radio is a commendable achievement," he said.

The Minister underlined the importance of content and said that it was content that drew people to the channel and no amount of reach through towers can match the importance of content.

He expressed hope that in the digital age, Radio would strengthen its presence among the people.

The Minister also released promos of new serials on Doordarshan- Corporate Sarpanch: Beti Desh Ki, Jai Bharati, Suron ka Eklavya and Ye Dil Mange More.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan highlighted the important role played by Radio during freedom struggle when many freedom fighters employed it as a tool for communication against the British imperial government.

