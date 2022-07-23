VP Naidu, PM Modi, Om Birla at farewell ceremony for President Kovind

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday joined a ceremony at Parliament's Central Hall to bid farewell to President .

President-Elect will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.

Members of Parliament also attended the farewell ceremony.

Modi had hosted a dinner in Kovind's honour on Friday. Members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

