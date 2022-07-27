APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Top quotes by the 'Missile Man of India'

-
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former president of India, was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist. He died on July 27, 2015 at the age of 83. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen (APJ) Abdul Kalam had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his death.
Also known as people's president, Kalam was also conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nuclear science.
Born in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, the 11th president of India was also known as the 'Missile Man of India'. He served as the president between 2002 and 2007.
A vital contributor to the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests, Dr Kalam worked with the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for nearly four decades.
Dr Kalam is to date a major inspiration for people. Here are some inspiring quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam:
