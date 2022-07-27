JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED's raids, cases increased manifold during last 8 years: Centre tells RS
Business Standard

APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Top quotes by the 'Missile Man of India'

APJ Abdul Kalam died on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83

Topics
APJ Abdul Kalam | President of India | India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

APJ Abdul Kalam
APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former president of India, was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist. He died on July 27, 2015 at the age of 83. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen (APJ) Abdul Kalam had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his death.

Also known as people's president, Kalam was also conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nuclear science.

Born in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, the 11th president of India was also known as the 'Missile Man of India'. He served as the president between 2002 and 2007.

A vital contributor to the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests, Dr Kalam worked with the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for nearly four decades.

Dr Kalam is to date a major inspiration for people. Here are some inspiring quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam:

  1. “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”
  2. “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”
  3. “For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool.”
  4. "Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain."
  5. "If you want to leave your footprints on the sands of time do not drag your feet.”
  6. “You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future."
  7. “All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”
  8. “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning.”

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.