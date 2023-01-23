JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal

'They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing'

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Commerce ministry | Apple

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday.

"Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said. "They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India."

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:40 IST

