Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University
Report to restructure commerce ministry under study: Piyush Goyal
Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha
Quality will define India in time to come, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday.
"Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said. "They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India."
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU