Air India Express flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram after technical snag
Air India | Thiruvananthapuram airport | international flights

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system.

The flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

"All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 PM, he said.

All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:39 IST

