Armed forces readying 51 hospitals to treat coronavirus-affected patients

Dedicated Covid-19 facilities including High Dependency Units and ICUs are being prepared in approximately 51 hospitals across the country, according to an official statement by the on Friday.

Six quarantine facilities in Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai are being run by amid outbreak.

In these six facilities, 1,737 persons have been quarantined, out of which 403 have been discharged on being ascertained fit, according to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of (MoD).