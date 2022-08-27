Army begins construction of Bailey Bridge on Bhopal-Nagpur highway: Officer

-
The Indian Army has started the construction of 90-feet-long Bailey Bridge over Sukhtawa river, which collapsed in April due to heavy vehicular traffic, an official said on Saturday.
As per an official release, the engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command, who were mobilised from Bhopal, commenced the construction of the bridge on Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway 46 near Narmadapuram.
The 145-year-old bridge had collapsed in April due to heavy vehicle traffic, and the state administration had requisitioned the Army to construct bridge and restore traffic, it was stated.
Meanwhile, a diversion built to sustain heavy traffic on Sukhtawa river also got submerged multiple times amid heavy rains, thus cutting off the crucial lifeline.
Over the last three months, the Engineer Regiment from Sabse Behtar Brigade along with Madhya Pradesh authorities and the NHAI worked on war footing for early construction of the bridge, the release said.
A heavy load class 90-feet-long bridge was provided by the NHAI, which is now being laid by the Indian Army engineers.
The construction of this bridge will restore the connectivity on NH 46 connecting Bhopal with Nagpur through Betul. The bridge will be a boon for movement of critical goods and civilians from adjoining towns and villages, reducing congestion and delays, the defence release said.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 20:25 IST