Over 2.2 mn have benefited this year from self-employment schemes in MP: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said his government will help 2.5 lakh persons every month to earn a livelihood through self-employment schemes and asserted that 22.50 lakh people had been provided work under such schemes this year.
He also said his government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi to inaugurate the proposed 'Pravasi (NRI) Bharatiya Sammelan', scheduled to be held in Indore from January 7 to 9 next year.
The state government will also organize a global investor meet in the city immediately after this conference, Chouhan said at the state-level monthly employment day function here.
"We have focused on promoting self-employment. We will help 2.5 lakh people earn livelihood every month under different government self-employment schemes. From January to March, the state helped 13 lakh people become self-employed, while the figure was 9.52 lakh between April and July. They have started businesses through loans under various schemes," he said.
"Loans worth Rs 6,081 crore have been sanctioned for self-employment to 9.52 lakh people in the state between April and July under government schemes. One lakh youth would be given government jobs in the state within the next one year. A total of 16,000 teachers selected for government jobs would be given appointment letters in a grand ceremony in Bhopal on September 3," he added.
The CM also laid the foundation stone of a 'toy cluster' spread over 3.5 hectares in Rau-Rangwasa industrial area, which will have 20 factories and will give jobs to more than 2,000 people.
This is one of the 42 clusters in the state being developed in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 19:31 IST