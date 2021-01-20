Army foils infiltration bid in J-K: 3 terrorists killed, 4 jawans injured

-
Three infiltrators were reportedly killed and four army soldiers injured overnight on the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Jammu district where the army foiled an infiltration bid, officials said on Wednesday.
Defence sources said Pakistan Army started heavy shelling in Khour area of LoC's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday evening to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.
"Four army soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling and three terrorists were killed in Indian retaliatory action while the infiltration bid was foiled.
"The bodies of the slain terrorists are lying on Pakistan side of the LoC and these have not been so far picked up by Pakistani troops," a source said.
This is the first major ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in 2021.
--IANS
sq/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
