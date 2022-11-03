JUST IN
Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, going to Chhattisgarh to attend tribal event
Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to Central Vigilance Commission
Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges
Farm fires' share in Delhi's pollution 38%, highest this season: Experts
Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for states, UTs
Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'
TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for alleged documents forgery
Delhi wakes up to thick smog, air quality index dips to 'severe' again
Run a campaign to remove encroachment from enemy properties: UP CM Yogi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, going to Chhattisgarh to attend tribal event
Madras HC to declare court premises plastic-free on November 10
Business Standard

Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The operation continues and a search of the area is underway

Topics
Indian Army | LoC | infiltration

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

BSF
Representative image | Photo: ANI Twitter

The army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down a terrorist in an encounter along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

"At about 1000 hours today, alert soldiers of the army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J-K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side," a defence spokesman said.

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said, adding that in an ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was killed.

His body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and war-like stores, the spokesman said.

The operation continues and a search of the area is underway, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.