Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges

The on Thursday gave directions to the and pre university colleges in the state to ensure 10 minutes session for students.

State Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that necessary directions have been given with regard to conducting session in and colleges for 10 minutes every day.

The step is taken to increase concentration, health, and good thoughts. It will also help students to beat stress and acquire knowledge freely in and pre-university colleges, the Minister said.

The 'dhyan' session is being conducted at schools in many districts of the state. The requests have been made to allow meditation classes for 10 minutes in all schools and colleges, he stated.

It is appropriate to conduct meditation session for students regularly.

The school and college managements should fix a time and conduct meditation session for students, Minister Nagesh stated.

The move is likely to draw flak as progressive thinkers and minority organisations have been criticising the ruling BJP for "saffronisation of education".

--IANS

mka/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)