'Not receiving any instructions from Vijay Mallya', lawyer tells SC
Business Standard

Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges

State Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that necessary directions have been given with regard to conducting meditation session in schools and colleges for 10 minutes every day.

Topics
Karnataka government | meditation | Schools

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

meditate, meditation, exercise, health
Representative Image (Photo: istock)

The Karnataka government on Thursday gave directions to the schools and pre university colleges in the state to ensure 10 minutes meditation session for students.

State Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that necessary directions have been given with regard to conducting meditation session in schools and colleges for 10 minutes every day.

The step is taken to increase concentration, health, and good thoughts. It will also help students to beat stress and acquire knowledge freely in schools and pre-university colleges, the Minister said.

The meditation 'dhyan' session is being conducted at schools in many districts of the state. The requests have been made to allow meditation classes for 10 minutes in all schools and colleges, he stated.

It is appropriate to conduct meditation session for students regularly.

The school and college managements should fix a time and conduct meditation session for students, Minister Nagesh stated.

The move is likely to draw flak as progressive thinkers and minority organisations have been criticising the ruling BJP for "saffronisation of education".

--IANS

mka/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:32 IST

