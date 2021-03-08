Army got 7 complaints of human rights violations in 2020, none true: Naik

-
ALSO READ
MEPs urge EU to take strong action on China for human rights violation
Carefully reviewing UN report on human rights situation in Sri Lanka: US
Legal violations can't be condoned under pretext of human rights : India
India is 'proud' to endorse US initiative on universal human rights
Article 370 abrogation coincided with human rights violation rise: Farooq
-
The Army received a total of seven complaints of human rights violations in 2020, but none of them were found to be true, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Monday.
The Army had received 26 complaints of human rights violations in 2019 and one of them was found to be true, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
In 2018, there were 42 such complaints, but they were found to be false, he said.
"No human rights violation cases were reported during 2018 to 2020 from the Indian Navy and Air Force," the minister noted.
"The Army has zero tolerance policy on human rights violations. All troops are trained and briefed regularly to ensure that operations are conducted as per laid down instructions," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU