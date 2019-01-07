Army reported 259 cases of suspected suicides during 2016-18: Govt

The reported 259 cases of suspected suicide from 2016 to 2018, while the and the witnessed 56 and 19 such cases respectively during the same period, for Defence Bhamre said in the on Monday.

The also reported four cases of fratricide, the reported one and the zero during 2016-2018.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Bhamre said in 2016, the reported 104 cases of suicide. The number dropped to 75 in 2017 and rose to 80 in 2018.

The reported 19 cases of suspected suicide in 2016, 21 in 2017 and 16 in 2018. The reported six cases of suspected suicide in 2016, five in 2017 and eight in 2018.

Bhamre said various steps have been taken by the armed forces to create healthy, appropriate environment for officers and personnel of other ranks.

He said some of the steps taken in this regard include provision of better quality of facilities such as clothing, food, travel facilities, schooling, recreation and periodic welfare meetings, yoga and for stress management, and training and deployment of psychological counsellors.

A 'Mansik Sahayata Helpline' has been set up by the Army and the Air Force to take professional counselling, he added.