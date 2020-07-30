Army's 15 Corps commander briefs J&K LG on prevailing security scenario

JUST IN
The Army's 15 Corps commander Lieutenant General B S Raju called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and discussed the prevailing security scenario

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An army jawan guards at the LoC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district

The Army's 15 Corps commander Lieutenant General B S Raju called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

He said the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps briefed the Lt Governor on recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario.

They also discussed about various important issues related to the management of security in J-K, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor advised for heightened surveillance on all fronts and stressed on keeping a close watch on all vital installations to ensure safety and security of the people of the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

He said Murmu underlined the high importance of maintaining sustained coordination between the security forces and the civil administration to meet the security challenges.

The Lt Governor also lauded the role being played by the security forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity and appreciated their sustained support to the administration in containing the spread of COVID-19, the spokesman added.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 22:11 IST

