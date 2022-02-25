Arrested by ED, Maha minister Nawab Malik hospitalised for stomach pain

-
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two days ago, was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here on Friday after he complained of stomach pain, an official said.
A court has remanded the senior NCP leader in the ED custody till March 3 following his arrest in an alleged money laundering case. On Friday morning, Malik complained of stomach ache and was taken to the hospital around 11.30 am, an official from the J J Hospital told PTI. He was experiencing difficulty while passing urine and admitted to the Urology department, the official added.
Malik's office earlier tweeted about his hospitalization. Malik, who is minority development minister and also chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, was arrested by the ED on February 23 in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
