'MoD to create panel to monitor budget spending for full utilisation'
Business Standard

Centre notifies appointment of four new judges in Delhi High Court

The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of four new judges to the Delhi High Court.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said that Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, and Sudhir Kumar Jain will assume charge of their respective offices as Judges of the High Court.

Sudhir Kumar Jain is currently serving as the district and sessions judge at the Rouse Avenue Court while Neena Bansal Krishna was holding the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Saket (South East) District Court.

In a first, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been elevated as judge of the High Court. In his earlier deputation, he had served as Principal Secretary Law Department with the Delhi government.

Also in his earlier deputation, he had served as Principal Secretary Law Department with the Government of Delhi.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma is currently serving as the District and Sessions judge of the New Delhi District Court. Earlier, he had served as Registrar General of Delhi High Court from May 1, 2017, to January 6, 2020.

First Published: Fri, February 25 2022. 15:48 IST

