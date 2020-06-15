Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul jibes govt on Covid lockdown

Ahead of Prime Minister's meeting with chief ministers, Congress leader took a swipe at the government using a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein on Monday, saying the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.

"This lock down proves that: 'The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance'," he wrote on Twitter quoting Einstein.

This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/XkykIxsYKI — (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2020

Gandhi shared a graph that showed how the four lockdowns have flattened the wrong curve of the economy, instead of Covid-19 deaths, which are rising in the country.

The former Congress president has been critical of the government's handling of the pandemic by imposing lockdowns, which he has claimed as failure as they have not given the desired results.

He has also accused the government of arrogance and not listening to the voice of the opposition.

Gandhi also held the government responsible for the state of the economy and has been demanding a financial stimulus that provides cash in the hands of people to help revive it.

India on Monday witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases second day in a row with 325 fatalities taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,424, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.