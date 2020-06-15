JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

FIR against Digvijaya over 'edited' video of CM Chouhan on liquor policy
Business Standard

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul jibes govt on Covid lockdown

Gandhi shared a graph that showed how the four lockdowns have flattened the wrong curve of the economy, instead of Covid-19 deaths, which are rising in the country

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rahul gandhi
Gandhi also held the government responsible for the state of the economy and has been demanding a financial stimulus that provides cash in the hands of people to help revive it.

Ahead of Prime Minister's meeting with chief ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government using a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein on Monday, saying the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.

"This lock down proves that: 'The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance'," he wrote on Twitter quoting Einstein.

Gandhi shared a graph that showed how the four lockdowns have flattened the wrong curve of the economy, instead of Covid-19 deaths, which are rising in the country.

The former Congress president has been critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic by imposing lockdowns, which he has claimed as failure as they have not given the desired results.

He has also accused the government of arrogance and not listening to the voice of the opposition.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: Complete lockdown in Chennai from June 19

Gandhi also held the government responsible for the state of the economy and has been demanding a financial stimulus that provides cash in the hands of people to help revive it.

India on Monday witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases second day in a row with 325 fatalities taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,424, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU