LIVE updates: PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates
The stage is set for bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi on Sunday with all three main contenders -- the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and the Congress -- exuding confidence of emerging victorious. The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.
Meanwhile, polling for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will take place today, while counting of votes will be held on March 2.
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi from today to participate in various programmes of the party and meet BJP MPs and MLAs also. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Party leaders said Shah will also take organisational meetings in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
