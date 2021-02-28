JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE updates: PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates

Topics
top news of the day | Today News | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2021's second 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.

The stage is set for bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi on Sunday with all three main contenders -- the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and the Congress -- exuding confidence of emerging victorious. The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.

Meanwhile, polling for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will take place today, while counting of votes will be held on March 2.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi from today to participate in various programmes of the party and meet BJP MPs and MLAs also. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Party leaders said Shah will also take organisational meetings in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on latest news

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh