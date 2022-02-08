Arunachal avalanche: Mamata expresses grief over death of 7 Army personnel

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude areas of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and extended her condolence to their family members and friends.
"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of our seven brave jawans in the line of duty in the snowstorm in Arunachal Pradesh. Our jawans are selflessly striving for our safety & security. My salute to the jawans. My deep condolences to their family & colleagues," Banerjee tweeted.
Seven Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude areas of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday have been confirmed dead, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.
They were part of a patrol team and their bodies have been retrieved from the avalanche site, it said.
The area had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days.
