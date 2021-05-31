Arunachal coronavirus update: 172 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality reported

-
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19
tally rose to 26,950 on Monday as 172 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 115, a senior health official said.
The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 52, followed by Lower Subansiri (20) and Upper Subansiri and Tawang (17 each), State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
A 74-year-old woman succumbed to the disease at a COVID hospital in Tawang district, he said.
The state now has 3,783 active cases, while 23,052 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 306 on Sunday.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 84.54 per cent, Jampa said.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 696, followed by Tawang (453) and Changlang (438).
The state has tested over 5.80 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 4,356 on Sunday. The positivity rate stands at 3.9 per cent.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 3.41 lakh people have been vaccinated thus far.
In view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, the state government has extended lockdown in seven districts by one week till June 7.
