JUST IN
111,000 earthen lamps lit in Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Temple on Diwali
LIVE: Sunak's ascent as UK leader 'ground-breaking milestone', says Biden
Arvind Kejriwal wishes Rishi Sunak on being elected UK Prime Minister
Cyclone Sitrang: W Bengal CM Banerjee appeals to people to 'stay alert'
Apple CEO Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai photographer
What is a disaster relief fund?
Elizabeth Jones is Charg d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in Delhi
We'll fulfil deal with Turkey on NATO, says Sweden's top diplomat
Cyclone Sitrang: Mamata urges people to stay indoors in case of storm, rain
Cyclone Sitrang: Meghalaya on high alert, schools closed in four districts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cyclone Sitrang: W Bengal CM Banerjee appeals to people to 'stay alert'
Business Standard

Arvind Kejriwal wishes Rishi Sunak on being elected UK Prime Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.

Topics
UK Prime Minister | Rishi Sunak

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.

Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister having been elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

"Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe.

"My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, considered a devout Hindu, will enter 10 Downing Street to be the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years -- when Spencer Perceval held the post -- after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

The millionaire son-in-law of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK Prime Minister

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU