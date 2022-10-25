Arvind Kejriwal wishes Rishi Sunak on being elected UK Prime Minister

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.

Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister having been elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

"Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe.

"My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, considered a devout Hindu, will enter 10 Downing Street to be the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years -- when Spencer Perceval held the post -- after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

The millionaire son-in-law of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)