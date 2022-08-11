As cases spike, Delhi govt makes wearing mask in public places mandatory

In wake of rising cases in the capital, the government on Thursday issued a directive making wearing masks in public places mandatory.

The government has also said that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the offenders.

on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 new cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 536 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added.

Amid a spike in cases over the last week, Chief Minister had on Tuesday said Covid cases were on the rise in Delhi, but there was no need to panic as most of the new cases were mild in nature.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to Covid-19 so far in August, a nearly three-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.