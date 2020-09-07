As Delhi Metro gets back on track after 5 months, here is what is different

At the outset, it appears as though one is about to enter a crime scene. So heavy is the police deployment. It is 8.30 in the morning at the Rohini Sector 18-19 Metro station. On an ordinary day, this would be rush hour and one would be racing with the crowd to board the train.

But these aren’t ordinary times. And though the Delhi Metro service has resumed after 169 days today, with the aim to bring back some semblance of normalcy to life, the crowds are missing. On Day 1, only the yellow line (between Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre) is operational. It is one of the busiest ...