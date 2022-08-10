India at 75: Here are some do's and don'ts about hoisting the Tricolour

As gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, the has launched a new initiative, "Har Ghar Tiranga". Prime Minister has appealed to Indians to participate in the campaign by displaying the flag in every home from August 13 2022, to 2022. The campaign has been started to deepen our bond with the Tricolour.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was flagged off on July 22, 2022. While launching the campaign, PM Modi stated, "75 years back, it was on this day that the country adopted its present flag, “Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build India of their dreams."

However, recent amendments in the of India by the Modi government have invited criticism. The of India consists of set laws and conventions concerning the use, display, and hoisting of the Indian flag in the country. Brought in effect on January 26, 2002, the of India is divided into three parts and consists of detailed guidelines regarding the hoisting of the flag. It instructs how private, public and government institutions must display the .

As the nation gears up to enthusiastically become a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Business Standard answers some of the frequently asked questions related to the Tricolour and the Flag Code of India:

Which materials can be used in the making of the

The Flag Code of India 2002, which was amended on December 30, 2021, allowed the use of polyester or machine-made flags. The national flag can now be made in polyester, cotton, wool, silk or khadi. It can either be woven by hand or by a machine. Before the December 30, 2021 amendment, polyester or machine-made flags were not permitted.

Where can the national flag be displayed?

The Flag Code of India states that "a member of the public, private organisation, or educational institute is allowed to hoist the national flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with the dignity and honour of the flag."

On which days and at what time can the national flag be flown

A recent amendment made by the on July 20, 2022, stated that the national flag can now be hoisted both day and night, only if it is displayed in the open or on the house of a member of the public. Before this amendment, the Tricolour could only be hoisted between sunrise and sunset.

What is the appropriate size and ratio of the national flag?

The national flag shall be of any size but should always be rectangular, with the length-to-height ratio fixed at 3:2.

How can the national flag be displayed?

The national flag must be displayed distinctly, and occupy an honourable position.

The saffron band of the flag must always come on the top, and it should never be displayed in an inverted way.

A damaged or untidy flag must never be displayed.

It must never be used as a rosette, bunting, festoon, or in any other form for decoration.

Can an individual display the national flag on their vehicle?

Only individuals who hold important designations have been granted permission to display the national flag on their vehicles.

The list of those who can display the tricolour includes- the President, Vice-President, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court Judges, Chief Justice of High Courts, Judges of High Courts, Heads of Indian Missions, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Union level Deputy Ministers, Cabinet Minister of a State or Union Territory, Chief Minister of a state, Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Chairman of State Legislative Councils, Speakers of the state and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council in States, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories.

How should the national flag be disposed of?

The damaged national flag must be disposed of as a whole in private and can be done by either burning or any other method that would give due regard to its dignity. Furthermore, national flags made of paper should never be disposed of on the ground after the citizens have waved them. The paper flags must be discarded with due regard to their dignity.

How do you avoid insult to the national flag?

According to Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, here are some of the instructions that must be followed to ensure that the National flag is not insulted:

The tricolour must never be used as a means of drapery of any kind, including in private funerals

There must be no lettering on the tricolour

It should never be used to deliver, wrap, or receive things

What is the correct way to display the tricolour?

If the flag is flown on a public building, it must be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the weather conditions.

During the hoisting of the flag, the movement must always be brisk, whereas, while lowering, it should be slow