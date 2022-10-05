JUST IN
As pandemic eases, celebrities buy multi-crore apartments in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has bought a home worth Rs 48 crore in Indiabulls Blu located at Worli. Vivek Agnihotri has bought an apartment worth Rs 17.9 crore in Versova

luxury homes | Mumbai

New Delhi 

Several Indian celebrities have bought properties worth crores in different parts of Mumbai in the past few months. The latest addition to the list, which contains names like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Bollywood Director Vivek Agnihotri.

Dixit-Nene has bought a home worth Rs 48 crore in Indiabulls Blu located in Worli. Agnihotri has bought an apartment worth Rs 17.9 crore in Versova.

Dixit-Nene's home is spread across 5,384 sq ft and offers a view of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Race Course, according to a report in Economic Times (ET). The deal, at Rs 90,000 per sq ft, is among the list of largest deals for residential apartments in 2022.

Dixit-Nene has reportedly paid Rs 2.4 crore as stamp duty for the registration. Women get a 1 per cent concession in stamp duty charges under the new rules announced by the Maharashtra government. She will get access to 7 car parking slots.

Agnihotri bought the house along with his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi. It is spread over 3,258 sq feet. The per sq ft value is over Rs 55,000.

The due has reportedly paid Rs 1.07 crore as stamp duty on the apartment. They will get access to three parking slots.

In September, pharma company Eris Lifesciences' Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi also purchased a super-luxury apartment in Worli for Rs 61 crore. Its value per sq ft was around Rs 94,500.

An earlier report by Economic Times (ET) said that the demand for luxury homes fell during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. However, now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, luxury property rentals have gone up by nearly 60 per cent in some areas in India.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 13:27 IST

