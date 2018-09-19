As petrol nears Rs 90 in Mumbai, will it hit Rs 100? Yes, say 65%: BS poll

-
Continuing an upward movement, prices of petrol and diesel scaled new highs on Wednesday, with petrol nearing Rs 90 per litre in Mumbai, crossing Rs 84 in Kolkata and touching Rs 89.2 in Delhi.
With petrol being sold at a record Rs 89.6 per litre in Mumbai, Business Standard recently conducted a poll and asked users across Facebook, Twitter and its website whether petrol will hit Rs 100 in Mumbai.
Here are the results of the 24-hour poll:
Will hit the century mark: Out of 1921 votes received across all three platforms, around 65 per cent or 1,241 people believe that petrol prices will only escalate in the near future, so much so, that it might even touch Rs 100 per litre in India’s financial capital.
No chance!: 30.71 per cent or 590 people think that petrol prices will not hit the triple-digit mark in Mumbai.
Can’t say: Only around five per cent of the poll-takers are unable to figure out whether petrol prices will increase or decrease.
Individual result recorded at Business Standard website, Twitter and Facebook:
|Platforms
|YES
|NO
|Can't say
|
BS website
|
59.26%
|35.56%
|5.19%
|67%
|33%
|0%
|64%
|29%
|7%
