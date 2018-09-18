Fuel hike continues: Petrol nears Rs 90/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83 in Delhi

yet again witnessed a fresh hike on Tuesday morning, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 per litre respectively in the national capital.

The surge in has affected people in Mumbai the most, with petrol retailing at Rs 89.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

While a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 83.91 and diesel for Rs 75.53 in Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai rose to Rs 85.31 and Rs 78, respectively.

The constant rise in is strengthening citizens' demand for government's intervention in the matter.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from the past few days, causing much trouble for the common people.



The Union Government has also been facing flak in the past few weeks for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices.

The Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.