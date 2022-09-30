As pollution season approaches, Delhi govt launches a winter action plan

On Friday, Chief Minister announced a 15-point Action Plan to curb in the national capital.



Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the action plan would include the installation of 233 anti-smog guns and at least 150 mobile anti-smog guns.

Kejriwal said, "The would spray Pusa bio-decomposer on stubble on around 5,000 acres this year," to combat the menace of stubble burning.

Stating that the pollution in usually increases during winters, Kejriwal said that his would collaborate with the Centre and neighbouring states to combat the menace.

"I urge the neighbouring cities to provide 24-hour electricity so that diesel generators are not used. Just like in Delhi, piped natural gas is used by industries, other states should also follow it," he said.

Talking about his government's efforts to control air pollution, Kejriwal said that 20 million people of had taken many measures to get rid of pollution in association with the . "Pollution has been reduced to a great extent with the availability of 24-hour electricity as it does not cause with diesel generators.

He said Delhi has become a "model region with no coal-based thermal power plants."

Highlighting the results from the steps taken to control air pollution, Kejriwal said the PM 10 level has come down by 18.6 per cent in Delhi. "Because of these efforts, according to the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) report of the Central Government, there has been a lot of improvement in in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18," he said.

Kejriwal said that the air-pollution level had declined because of the introduction of an electric vehicle policy in 2020 and a 24-hour electricity supply in the last four years.

In partnership with IIT-Kanpur, the chief minister said the government had come up with a supersite at Rouse Avenue to monitor air quality in real-time and make forecasts.

"The government has also developed a green room comprising nine scientific experts who will monitor the situation," he said during a digital briefing.

He added that the government had formed 611 teams to check garbage burning in the open and would run an anti-dust campaign. The government has also formed teams to enforce the cracker ban.

He also said that 586 teams had been formed to keep an eye on construction sites in the city and effectively implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Apart from this, the government is also in the process of making an e-waste park where electronic waste collected from the national capital will be processed, he said.

High pollution is an annual sore point for Delhi, when several people are put at risk due to a high concentration of tiny airborne particles, especially in October and November.

Pollution levels also peak during Diwali, which falls on October 24 this year. The government renewed a ban on firecrackers this month. This is also the same month when stubble burning happens in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which worsens the air quality in the Delhi - National Capital Region.

Authorities urge people to stay indoors as crop waste is burnt before the new sowing season. Lower temperatures trap pollutants in the air for longer, often forcing the closure of schools, with curbs placed on the use of private vehicles.

The Delhi city government will draft thousands of volunteers to ensure the anti-pollution measures are followed, Kejriwal added. When we came to power, Delhi's green cover was 20 per cent which is 23.6 per cent today," he said.