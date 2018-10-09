As storm Titli intensifies, IMD tells Odisha ports to hoist warning signal

As gathers momentum to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours, the Indian (IMD) has warned all ports in to hoist local warning signal No 4 (LW-4).

According to the latest reports, the cyclonic storm was centred about 530 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

"It (the cyclonic storm) is very likely to intensify further into a 'severe cyclonic storm' during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time, then northwestwards and cross and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around the morning of October 11," said.

After that, the system is very likely to re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic across coastal and weaken gradually.

Titili will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts like Gajpati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore of Odisha. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash seven districts -- Gajpati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nayagarh -- in the state.

has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as its condition was rough to very rough over central and adjoining north on October 9 and would be very rough to high during October 11 and 12.

"Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, is very likely to commence along and off the Odisha coast from the night of October 9. It is very likely to increase, gradually becoming 100-110 kmph, gusting to 125 kmph, from October 10 evening onwards along and off the south Odisha coast and 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, along and off the north Odisha coast," weathermen said.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to damage thatched huts and houses, along with power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees.

Titili will cause major damage to kutcha and minor damage to pucca roads. Similarly, damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards is projected.

"As a preventive measure, the Odisha government has asked the officials not to avail of any leave till the situation is over and those on leave have been asked to join duty with immediate effect. Collectors have been alerted to remain prepared to meet any eventuality," sources said.