Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to attend the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister on Tuesday arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the annual Madhavpur Mela and said the five-day cultural fair is a "festival of uniting people of the country through feelings".
He also expressed hope that the annual cultural fair will have a special place in the traditions of India.
The week-long 'Madhavpur Mela' is held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea at Porbandar in Gujarat and celebrates the marriage of Lord Krishna with Rukmini.
Madhavpur Mela begins on Ram Navami, the day marking the birth of Lord Rama as per the Hindu lunar calendar.
