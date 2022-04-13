Shehbaz Sharif says Pak desires 'peaceful and cooperative' ties with India

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Shehbaz Sharif gears up to be elected as the new Prime Minister: Report
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pak PM's post
Pak's new PM Shehbaz terms Imran's 'foreign conspiracy' claims as 'drama'
'India desires peace in a region free of terror': Modi congratulates Sharif
-
Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for felicitating him and said his country desires "peaceful and cooperative" ties with India.
Sharif, however, emphasised that peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable.
"Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted while replying to Modi's congratulatory message.
Prime Minister Modi on Monday congratulated 70-year-old Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that "we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."
In his inaugural speech on Monday, Sharif had raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international fora.
Sharif, who replaced Imran Khan after a high voltage political tussle, said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.
Sharif, the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.
Ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.
India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.
India has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU