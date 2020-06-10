Congress accuses Dharmendra Pradhan of ignoring oil well fire in Assam

Party MP and Congress Chief Ripun Bora on Tuesday wrote a letter union minister asking him for 'immediate intervention by Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry by deploying of expert team to control the situation at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district arising due to leakage of gas at Baghjan Oil Well under Ltd'.

"It is to be mentioned that this leakage is going on nonstop for last 14 days creating panic and danger to the life and property of the people living surrounding of the area. Meanwhile the leakage of natural gas extensively damaged large area of agriculture, contaminated the river water Wing large number or fish and other animals affecting the bio-diversity of the regiooil indian and causing serious air pollution," reads the letter.

Bora alleged that neither Pradhan, who leads the ministry, nor any of his senior officials visited the spot.

"It is very surprising and unfortunate that till now neither you nor any senior officials from the visited the spot to take stock of the situation inspite of the fact that the incident has become a serious concern worldwide," he wrote in the letter.

ALSO READ: Massive fire breaks out at Baghjan oil well in Assam, over 1,000 evacuated

"I request you to visit the spot along with senior officials of your Ministry to see the situation physically and to direct Ltd to pay adequate compensation to all the affected persons in the area because of this incident," he concluded the letter.

Meanwhile, Parimal Suklabaidya, State Environment and Forest Minister on Tuesday said the government is trying its best to control the fire which broke out at gas well of Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

"The situation is uncontrolled as of now. Our Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has talked to Central Government ministers. government is trying its best to control the fire and authorities are working to control the situation," Suklabaidya told ANI.

Suklabaidya said that fire has spread in the nearby villages.

"Around 6 people have been injured. The fire that broke out at gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukiahas spread in the nearby villages. We are worried. Oil India Limited is saying that the situation will be controlled in 6-7 days. We are doing our best to control the situation," he added.

A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday.