Assam coronavirus update: State reports 9 Covid-19 deaths, 2,684 new cases

The COVID-19 caseload of Assam



went up to 1,11,724 after 2,684 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday, while nine more people succumbed to infection taking the death toll to 315, Health and Family Welfare Minister said.

Three of the fresh fatalities were registered in Hojai, two in Jorhat and one each in Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji and Karimganj districts.

The 2,684 new positive cases include 618 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 174 from Cachar, 157 from Dibrugarh and 141 from Jorhat. The remaining 1,594 infections were recorded in several other districts.

The fresh cases were detected out of 37,066 tests conducted during the day and the positivity rate is 7.24 per cent, the minister said.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state is 22,70,014.

now has 25,948 active cases while 85,458 have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease and three migrated out of the state, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, whose condition deteriorated late on Monday night with a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level, has been administered plasma therapy. He is stable on Tuesday, doctors said.

The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister is one of the 24 legislators of the state, who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

