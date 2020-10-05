Assam flood situation improves marginally; affected people down over 30,000

The flood situation in Assam



improved marginally as the number of affected people came down by over 30,000 on Monday, though that of the district remained three, a government bulletin said.

The number of people reeling under the deluge now is 1,04,625 while it was 1,35,074 on Sunday, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin.

Altogether 312 villages in the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon are under water now while 19,737 hectare of crop area is affected.

Flood waters receded from Goalpara district and entered Dhemaji since Sunday, it said.

The total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year remained 122.

The bulletin said that Morigaon is the worst-hit district with 74,993 people affected, followed by Nagaon (25,123) and Dhemaji (4,500).

Meanwhile, the Jia Bharali and the Kopili rivers are flowing above the danger level at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Dharamtul in Nagaon respectively.

