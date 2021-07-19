Assam govt bans mass gatherings on Eid to curb spread of Covid-19

The government on Monday



announced that no public congregation will be allowed in the state on in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta urged the people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Prayers at mosques will be allowed with a maximum of five persons, he said.

ul-Adha will be celebrated in the state on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)