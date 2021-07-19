DATA STORY: Fewest death in 104 days; no new fatality in Delhi in 24 hrs

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 995 in active cases to take its count to 421,665. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.26 per cent (one in 30). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 38,164 cases to take its total caseload to 31,144,229 from 31,106,065 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 499 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 414,108, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,363,123 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 406,481,493. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,308,456 – or 97.32 per cent of total caseload – with 38,660 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 269,853 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.26% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 10.09% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 406,481,493 vaccine doses. That is 1305.15 per cent of its total caseload, and 29.16 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (45206160), Maharashtra (44077778), Gujarat (33304868), Rajasthan (33105922), and Karnataka (30125361).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (554765), Kerala (539059), Gujarat (521428), Uttarakhand (512829), and J&K (451142).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 995, compared with the net reduction of 1,365 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (3064), Kerala (262), Manipur (229), Mizoram (107), and Sikkim (52).

With 38,660 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.32%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,159 — 499 deaths and 38,660 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.27%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 565.3 days, and for deaths at 574.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13956), Maharashtra (9000), Andhra Pradesh (2974), Odisha (2215), and Tamil Nadu (2079).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.54%) and Maharashtra (96.24%).

India on Monday conducted 1,463,593 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 445,422,256. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.94%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.63%), Maharashtra (13.66%), Sikkim (12.78%), and Kerala (12.51%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (16.65%), Manipur (15.6%), Nagaland (11.52%), Kerala (10.69%), and Meghalaya (8.76%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1218027), J&K (810457), Kerala (707941), Karnataka (545913), and Uttarakhand (530963).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6214190), Kerala (3160937), Karnataka (2883947), Tamil Nadu (2535402), and Andhra Pradesh (1940096).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9000 new cases to take its tally to 6214190.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13956 cases to take its tally to 3160937.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1708 cases to take its tally to 2883947.

Tamil Nadu has added 2079 cases to take its tally to 2535402.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2974 to 1940096.

Uttar Pradesh has added 25 cases to take its tally to 1707847.

Delhi has added 51 cases to take its tally to 1435529.