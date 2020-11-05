Assam registers 380 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 207,741

-
ALSO READ
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Mumbai registers 993 new coronavirus cases, 32 fresh fatalities: BMC
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
Three hundred and eighty new cases of the novel coronavirus and 655 discharges were reported on Wednesday in Assam.
"The total cases in the state has risen to 2,07,741," State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
The COVID-19 tally also includes 1,98,694 discharges and 8,110 active cases here.
As many as 934 fatalities due to the virus have been recorded so far, according to Sarma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU