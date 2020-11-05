Assam registers 380 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 207,741

Three hundred and eighty new cases of the novel and 655 discharges were reported on Wednesday in

"The total cases in the state has risen to 2,07,741," State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The COVID-19 tally also includes 1,98,694 discharges and 8,110 active cases here.

As many as 934 fatalities due to the virus have been recorded so far, according to Sarma.

