Asian growth has boomed by 35.3% in US metros, shows census of 2020
Business Standard

Assam speciality tea auctioned for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at private auction

Tea from the Manohari brand, especially its gold variety, had been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years, setting new records in the process

Topics
Assam | Darjeeling tea | tea estates

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Representative Image

A specialty tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at a private auction on Friday, the proprietor of the tea estate said.

'Manohari Gold Tea' fetched the price at an auction on private portal Tea Inntech, Rajan Lohia of Manohari Tea Estate said.

"Due to the cap of Rs 1 lakh per kg set by the Tea Board India at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), we had to sell this batch through private auction this year," Lohia said.

This is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere, he claimed.

One kilogramme of the specialty tea was bought by RK Tea Sales, he said.

Tea from the Manohari brand, especially its gold variety, had been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years, setting new records in the process.

Manohari Gold had sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through GTAC in December 2021, which was matched by 'Golden Pearl' of AFT Techno Trade that also went under the hammer at the same auction house in February this year.

This high price was surpassed by a rupee when Pabhojan Gold Tea sold for Rs one lakh per kg at the Jorhat Tea Auction Centre in June.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 11:29 IST

