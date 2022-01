Assembly elections to be announced any time, but no decision on e-voting

With the Assembly election schedule to five states due to be announced any day now, and India in the grips of a surge in Covid cases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to reply to a query from the Uttarakhand High Court (HC), which has asked whether virtual campaigning and online voting is possible in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The ECI has time till January 12, the next hearing of the case, to respond.

On Thursday, the ECI held a meeting with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and asked him to arrange to speed up vaccinations. While during previous ...