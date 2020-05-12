Asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets allowed to travel: Railways

JUST IN
Covid-19: CSIR-NAL develops non-invasive ventilator in record 36 days
Migrants flout social distancing norms as they gather outside a registration camp to travel back to their native places, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar. Photo: PTI

As the Indian Railways gears up to partially resume its passenger train operations from Tuesday, Railways Executive Director RD Bajpai informed that only asymptomatic persons with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board trains.

Speaking to ANI about the development, Railways Executive Director, RD Bajpai said, "Social distancing norms will be followed at stations and on the trains. Only asymptomatic persons and those with confirmed tickets can travel. No waitlisted tickets have been issued."

The Railways will partially resume its passenger train services after over one and a half months of halt owing to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

The Railways had continued to run freight trains during the lockdown period to ensure the supply of goods and commodities around the country.
