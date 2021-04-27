At a high-level meeting, PM Modi takes stock of coronavirus situation

-
ALSO READ
Modi to hold all-party meeting on Friday, discuss coronavirus situation
Covid surge: Centre rushes high-level teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh
PM Modi holds 'high-level meeting' as Covid-19 cases rise in India
Latest news LIVE: Modi-Biden will take Indo-US ties to next level, says BJP
LIVE: Govt respects sentiments of farmers but reforms needed, says Modi
-
As the second wave of coronavirus sweeps through India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation relating to oxygen availability, medicines and health infrastructure in the country at a high-level meeting.
The Prime Minister instructed officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA oxygen plants at the earliest.
"During the meeting, three empowered groups have given presentation to the PM," the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary RT&H, Secretary I&B, Secretary Pharmaceuticals, and other senior officials.
India's cases dipped slightly on Tuesday, but remained above 300,000. The country also reported a massive 2700-plus deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Empowered Group working on boosting oxygen supply briefed the Prime Minister on the efforts being made to ramp up availability and supply of oxygen in the country.
They informed the PM about increasing allocation of oxygen to states. The domestic production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) is expected to cross 9,250 MT per day by the end of April 2021.
Modi was also briefed about the functioning of the "Oxygen Express" service as well as the domestic sorties and international sorties undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen tankers.
The Empowered Group working on medical infrastructure and Covid management briefed the PM on efforts being undertaken to ramp up availability of beds and ICUs.
PM stressed on the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies evolved regarding Covid management needs to be properly implemented by the relevant agencies in the states.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU