At least 9 children dead from AES at Muzaffarpur hospital, 70 diagnosed

As per the hospital's report on August 29, a total of 56 children were discharged so far after recovering post-treatment from the hospital

ANI  |  General News 

Last year over 140 children died due to AES in the district. Representative Image

Nine out of 70 children admitted to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) have died, the hospital said on Saturday.

As per the hospital's report on August 29, a total of 56 children were discharged so far after recovering post-treatment from the hospital.

Two children are admitted to the PICU in the hospital.

Last year over 140 children died due to AES in the district.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney.

First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 06:47 IST

