At least 9 killed, 13 injured as tempo-lorry collides in Karnataka

At least 9 people were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident near Kalambella here during early Thursday morning, Police sources said.
The incident happened when a tempo collided with a lorry.
The deceased are said to be daily wage workers from various parts of Raichur district and were on their way to Bengaluru, sources said.
The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
The Tempo Trax (a multi-utility vehicle) in which the victims were travelling was said to be crowded with nearly 24 passengers, sources said, adding that the deceased include a couple of children.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also Tumakuru district in-charge, in a statement said he has spoken to the district Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and had instructed them to see to it that necessary treatment is provided to the injured.
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 10:37 IST