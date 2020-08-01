Attempt is being made to transform intent and content of education: PM Modi

There is now systematic reform in India's education system and an attempt is being made to transform intent and content of education, said Prime Minister on Saturday.

"New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study. It will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn," Prime Minister said while addressing students on the occasion of Smart India Hackathon via video conferencing.

India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role in the fast changing world, he said.





The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving, according to an official statement.

The first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017 saw participation of 42,000 students which increased to 100,000 in 2018 and to 200,000 in 2019.

The prime minister said that the New Education Policy emphasises on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers'. "Role of youth is very important in achieving goal of 'ease of living' to give better life to the poor," said PM Modi.