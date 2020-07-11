JUST IN
Australia approves Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment as cases rise

The approval comes as Australia is seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus infections in the state of Victoria

AP | PTI  |  Canberra 

remdesivir, coronavirus
After Gilead’s repurposed drug came into the limelight, the US firm signed licence agreements with Indian manufacturers around mid-May to make and sell the drug in India and other countries.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The approval comes as Australia is seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus infections in the state of Victoria, which reported a record 288 new confirmed cases Friday.

Authorities say remdesivir will be available only to patients who are severely ill, require oxygen or high-level support to breathe, and are in hospital care.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 'Complete lockdown' in Bengaluru from July 14 to 22

It is the only drug licensed by both the US and the European Union as a treatment for people with severe illness from the coronavirus.

With a population of 26 million, Australia has recorded more than 9,000 coronavirus cases, with 106 deaths.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 21:18 IST

