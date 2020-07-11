Australia approves Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment as cases rise

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The approval comes as is seeing a sharp increase in infections in the state of Victoria, which reported a record 288 new confirmed cases Friday.

Authorities say remdesivir will be available only to patients who are severely ill, require oxygen or high-level support to breathe, and are in hospital care.





It is the only drug licensed by both the US and the European Union as a treatment for people with severe illness from the

With a population of 26 million, has recorded more than 9,000 cases, with 106 deaths.