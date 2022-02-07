Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from Feb 21

-
ALSO READ
Australia's worst day of coronavirus pandemic sees restrictions tighten
Australia reports record high Covid-19 deaths; hospitals under stress
Australia's New South Wales sets record for daily Covid cases at 1,742
Australia's New South Wales confirms first death from Omicron variant
Over 15,000 England fans on waiting list for Ashes series in Australia
-
Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from Feb. 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the threat of the new coronavirus.
"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing.
Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU