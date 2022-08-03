Authentication of voters in electoral rolls using Aadhaar according to Act

The authentication of voters in electoral rolls using identity platform is provided as per the relevant provisions of the Act, 2016, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that data within the voter ID database cannot interact with data across databases linked to thereof.

"The authentication of voters in electoral rolls using Aadhaar identity platform is provided as per the relevant provisions of sections 4 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 (as amended).

"Further, as per the provisions of sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the Aadhaar Act, the Aadhaar number of a resident can be used, after taking his/ her consent, only for the purposes as informed to the resident," the minister said.

In response to a question on whether data within the voter ID database can interact with data across databases linked to Aadhaar thereof, Chandrasekhar said, "No Sir".

When asked if the government has investigated potential misuse of for any purpose and the profiling thereto, Chandrasekhar said that no incidence of misuse of and profiling thereto has come to the notice of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)