Auto, taxi unions in on strike in Delhi to demand CNG subsidy, fare hike

Various auto-rickshaw, cab and unions in the national capital went on a strike on Monday, demanding a CNG subsidy and a fare revision in the wake of rising .

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni said they will also hold a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines later in the day to press their demands.

Commuters in the city faced difficulties in getting cabs and autos on Monday morning. Though cars were available on Ola and Uber apps, the fares were inflated.

Auto and cab drivers' unions have been demanding a hike in fare and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of rising .

They refused to call their strike off despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner.

"Our strike has started and it will continue throughout the day. CNG has become costlier and we cannot keep running our business on losses. We should either be provided a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG or fares should be hiked," Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni told PTI.

While most unions said they will be on a one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will be an "indefinite" strike.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

