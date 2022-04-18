Rising fuel, CNG prices: Auto, taxi drivers to go on strike in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for 2nd day; total increase at Rs 12.50
CNG prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat see steep hike
LDF govt to hike bus, auto, taxi fares; private bus owners unhappy
CNG price hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg, piped cooking gas by Rs 4.25
PSU bank employees go on two-day strike; services hit at many places
-
Commuters in Delhi may face problems as various unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday.
The unions have been demanding hike in fare rates and slashing of CNG prices.
While most unions said they will be on one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will go an "indefinite" strike from Monday.
The unions have refused to call of their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares," President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, said.
General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll auto and cab drivers.
"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.
Hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat recently demanding subsidy on CNG prices.
"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Soni said.
There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.
General secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices.
The feeder buses play a crucial role in last mile connectivity running from Metro stations to interior localities in the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU