Average stipend for summer internships at IIM Shillong jumps 17%

The average stipend for the two-month summer internship at has increased by 17 per cent this year to Rs 1.31 lakh from R. 1.12 lakh in 2018, under the post graduation programme. The highest stipend stood at Rs 3 lakh.

The top 20 per cent and top 50 per cent of the batch secured an average stipend of Rs 2.36 lakh and Rs 1.67 lakh respectively.

Against a total of 54 recruiters last year, 68 firms participated in the process this time, spanning across domains such as consulting & strategy, finance, general management, human resources, operations, and sales & marketing.

Bain Capability Network, Goldman Sachs, Pidilite Industries and Reliance Industries Limited made the maximum number of offers this year.

Sales & marketing continued to be the most sought-after domain this year, with 33 per cent of the total offers made to the participants, closely followed by Consulting & Strategy.

Companies who made the offers include AB InBev, Aditya Birla Group, Bajaj Finserv, Cognizant, D.E. Shaw, Droom, Emami Group, Goldman Sachs, Google, GroupM, Fidelity Investments, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, MetLife, Muthoot Fincorp, Pidilite Industries, Nomura Investment Bank, TATA Steel, Titan, United Breweries, ValueLabs, and Yes Bank.

The institute also hosted many first-time recruiters, like ABFRL, Bain Capability Network, Boston Consulting Group, Dalmia Cement, Deloitte India, Future Generali, IBM, Niine, Ninjacart, OLA Cabs, Pepsico, Qwixpert, Raam Group, Reliance Industries Limited, TATA Power, TresVista, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Zenoti.

Roles offered ranged across Advisory, Analytics, Change Management, Consulting, Corporate Strategy, Equity Research, Global Investment Research, Global Management, International Business, Investment Banking, Market Research, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Strategy & Operations, Supply Chain Management and Talent Acquisition.

While continued to strengthen its hold on sales & marketing and Finance domains, the offers made in General Management observed a huge jump this year, with a 100 per cent increase in the number of offers made and a 25 per cent increase in the highest stipend offered.